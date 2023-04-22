PM Modi’s ‘FIT INDIA’ vision is promoted in novel way by Parvesh Sahib Singh

Parvesh Sahib Singh, the Lok Sabha member from West Delhi, launched a novel initiative in his constituency to promote sports in schools amid the rising academic burden on the youth.

Students of various schools in the constituency received a treat from their MP in the form of a vibrant ”MP Sports Festival”.

The week-long festival was organised from 14-20 April in all schools in the constituency. It was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a FIT INDIA.

The sports festival was inaugurated on Ambedkar Jayanti with a tribute to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar in the form of a marathon in which more than 3000 students ran for unity and social justice.

It was followed by sports competitions across schools. The activities included outdoor and indoor sports like lawn tennis, cricket, basketball, badminton, volleyball, khokho, martial arts, athletics, football, skipping, table tennis, chess and a few others.

The event concluded with a closing ceremony at the DDA Sports Complex Dwarka in the presence of 4,000 people, including students, parents, teachers and principals.

The sports festival saw the participation of more than 180 public schools and around 15,000 students (nearly 95 per cent of the students were from schools in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency). More than 1200 winners of different sports events were felicitated with medals, trophies and t-shirts.

The participants were also rewarded with certificates, caps and badges. A few schools were also awarded for their enthusiastic performance and contribution.

The PM’s personal push for sports has been a guiding light for MPs to encourage culture of sports in India, a confidant of the Lok Sabha member said.