PM Modi’s ‘epic’ 3-hour podcast with renowned AI researcher Lex Fridman to be released on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an engaging and thought-provoking conversation with renowned podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman.

The discussion, lasting three hours, covered diverse topics, including Prime Minister Modi’s childhood, his formative years spent in the Himalayas, and his journey in public life.

“This much-anticipated three-hour podcast with renowned AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman is set to be released tomorrow, March 16, 2025,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

Lex Fridman described the conversation as “one of the most powerful conversations” of his life.

and said that the podcast should be published tomorrow (Sunday) around 8am EST / 5:30 pm IST.

Responding to the X post of Lex Fridman about the upcoming podcast, Modi in a post on X wrote: “It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!”

Earlier in a post on X, Fridman said, “I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It’ll be out tomorrow.”

“Podcast should be published tomorrow (Sunday) around 8am EST / 5:30pm IST,” he said in another post.