PM Modi’s podcast with Lex Fridman now available in multiple languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent podcast with renowned AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman is now available in multiple languages, including Gujrati, Telugu, and Odia, to make the conversation accessible to a wider audience.

In a post on Xon Sunday, the prime minister wrote, “The recent podcast with Lex Fridman is now available in multiple languages! This aims to make the conversation accessible to a wider audience. Do hear it….”

Advertisement

It may be mentioned here that the prime minister in the three-hour podcast dwelt on a wide range of subjects.

Advertisement

On Donald Trump, he said the US president appears highly focused in his current term and has built a strong team, with whom he also had the opportunity to meet.

Speaking about the good relations between him and the US president, Modi said, “Trump’s America First approach aligns with his own philosophy of Nation First and Bharat First, fostering a natural synergy between the two leaders. It is Trump’s magnanimity to call him a tough negotiator and appreciate him on various platforms. For Trump, it is America first, and for Modi, it is always Bharat first.”

The prime minister said on all platforms that he stands firm with India’s interest on top, without intending any harm to others.

He said by keeping the nation’s interests on priority he is just fulfilling the expectation of 140 crore Indians who have bestowed this responsibility upon him.