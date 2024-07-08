PM Modi’s diplomatic tour: Detailed itinerary for Russia and Austria visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a diplomatic mission, visiting Moscow on July 8 and 9 for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, followed by a historic visit to Austria on July 9 and 10.

This will be PM Modi’s first trip to Russia since the Ukraine conflict began in February 2022 and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years.

PM Modi Itinerary in Russia

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders will review the bilateral relations between the countries and discuss contemporary regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the Ukraine War.

The agenda will cover a range of topics including bilateral cooperation in defense, investment, energy, and education.

On July 8, PM Modi will arrive in Moscow in the late afternoon, where President Vladimir Putin will host a private dinner.

The following day, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora in Russia and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin.

He will also visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition in Moscow. After that, the two leaders will hold restricted-level talks, which will be followed by delegation-level discussions.

An important issue the prime minister is expected to raise during his meeting with Putin is the early release of Indian nationals who have been misled into joining the Russian Army.

Modi’s Itinerary in Austria

After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will travel to Vienna on July 9.

During his stay, he will meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

They will address business leaders from both the nations, focusing on the growing trade and investment ties between India and Austria.

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian community in Vienna.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted Austria’s importance as a central European country, offering significant opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, renewable energy, high technology, startups, media, and entertainment.

This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last Indian PM to visit the country in 1983.

The visit aims to expand the scope of the India-Austria partnership, addressing various areas of bilateral engagement and issues of regional and global importance.