PM Modi works in national interest and is a selfless man, says a former critic of the prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received praise from Shehla Rashid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader who was once a fierce opponent of the BJP-led central government. Shehla Rashid described Modi as a “selfless man” who works for the good of the country.

Shehla Rashid, while speaking to a news agency, praised PM Modi for making “radical decisions at the cost of his popularity” and claimed he isn’t bothered by criticism.

Shehla Rashid said, “Right now, we see a really well-intentioned administration. The Prime Minister – he doesn’t care about criticism. He has taken so many radical decisions, even at the cost of his popularity. He doesn’t care about criticism. He is a selfless man who works for the national interest. You look at the Home Minister – he has ensured peace in Kashmir, regardless of what anyone criticised at that time.”

Notably, Shehla Rashid opposed the government’s decision to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories after it lost its autonomy on August 5, 2019, and she was a strong opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rashid further claimed that the policies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had secured a political resolution to the “protests and sporadic incidents of insurgency and infiltrations” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“All of those things, somebody needed to break the ice, and for that, I would like to credit the present government, especially the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” she stated.