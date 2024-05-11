PM Modi will retire at 75, is seeking votes in LS polls for HM Shah: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the Prime Minister is seeking votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls for Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the top post because Narendra Modi will retire next year after he attains the age of 75.

He also claimed if the BJP is voted to power this time after the Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party will change Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within two months and all Opposition leaders will be put behind the bars.

Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here after he got interim bail from Supreme Court in the excise policy case till June 1, said, “These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask the BJP who will be their Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75 next year on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the BJP would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September.”

“PM Modi is seeking votes to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi’s guarantee?,” the AAP chief claimed.

“If their (BJP) government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls, they will first remove Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from the post in two months,” the Delhi Chief Minister claimed.

He further alleged that the BJP has ended the political career of its veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

“Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former BJP Chief Ministers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, and Raman Singh have been finished. The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within two months,” the AAP national convenor said.

Kejriwal further claimed that no other party has been allegedly “harassed to this extent in the 75 years”.

The Delhi Chief Minister also claimed that all the Opposition leaders including Chief Ministers–Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin would be sent to jail if the BJP-led NDA wins the Lok Sabha elections.

“If they (BJP-led NDA) win, they will send all Opposition leaders to jail. The AAP’s former Delhi Cabinet ministers, Hemant Soren (former Jharkhand CM), ministers of Mamata Banerjee’s party (Trinamool Congress) are in jail…If they (BJP) win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray (UBT Chief) and other Opposition leaders will all be in jail,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief further said that PM Modi would be better advised to take lessons from him to fight corruption.

“I want to say to PM Modi that if you want to fight corruption then learn from Kejriwal…After the formation of the government in Delhi, I dismissed one of my ministers and sent him to jail. In Punjab, we sent a minister to jail,” he said.

Claiming that every Opposition leader will be arrested under the Mission, ‘One Nation, One Leader’, Kejriwal said, “By arresting Kejriwal, they have given the message that if Kejriwal is arrested then they will arrest anyone. The name of this mission is ‘One Nation One Leader’.”

Kejriwal further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said had “left no stone unturned” to crush the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, spread over two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four of our top leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. The Prime Minister wants to crush the AAP. PM Modi himself believes that the AAP is the one that will give the future to the country,” alleged Kejriwal at the press conference.

“I am coming straight from jail to you. It feels great to be with you after 50 days. I just went to Hanuman temple with my wife and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Bajrang Bali’s blessings are on our party and us. It is by his grace that I am among you today,” Kejriwal said.

“No one had expected that I would be out of jail amid the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he said in his address, in which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Atishi, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj were present.

A large number of AAP workers and supporters were present at the party headquarters during Kejriwal’s address.

Earlier, before addressing the press conference, Kejriwal had visited the Hanuman temple and at Sri Navgrah Temple in the national capital.