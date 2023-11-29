PM Modi was emotional after workers were rescued from U’khand tunnel: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi got “very emotional” during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday night after learning that the 41 labourers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel were evacuated after 17 days.

The rescue operation to evacuate the labourers trapped in the Silkyara road tunnel since 12 November concluded on Tuesday evening.

Thakur while briefing media about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting said even during election campaigns, PM Modi used to take stock of the trapped workers at least twice a day.

“This topic (the news of the rescue operation) was also discussed in the Cabinet. The Prime Minister was very emotional…Even during the election campaign, PM Modi used to get information about the situation at least twice a day from various sources,” the Minister said.

He said the workers displayed a fine example of team spirit. “One thing is certain, what is team spirit, what is leadership ability, our workers showed that also,” he said.

On 12th November, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked.

Of the 41 men, eight were from Uttar Pradesh, 15 from Jharkhand, two from Uttarakhand, five from Bihar, three from West Bengal, five from Odisha, two from Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

The first workers were brought out following a series of agonizing setbacks, during which rescue efforts were halted when the heavy drill deployed to break through the debris broke down, forcing workers to adopt riskier methods.

Following the safe evacuation, the Prime Minister on his X handle praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families, as well as the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.

Also, he spoke to the survivors over the phone. In his conversation with the workers, the Prime Minister said that he was happy that all the workers had been evacuated safely.

“It was Kedarnath Baba’s and Badrinath Ji’s grace; you are all well. You also showed great courage, and you encouraged each other. This is the biggest thing because, even while travelling together in a rail compartment sometimes differences occur. Despite that, you remained so patient,” the PM said.

He disclosed “I used to keep taking in information continuously. I was also in constant touch with the Chief Minister. When my officers would update me on the work, I used to be concerned as the rescue was taking time. It is due to the prayers of your families and friends that you have been able to win over this crisis,” PM Modi said.