PM Modi visits Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in the National Capital on Sunday on the special occasion of Easter. He also met with spiritual leaders from the Christian community.

The Prime Minister also shared glimpses of visit to the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi on this occasion. He tweeted: “Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community. Here are some glimpses.”

“Some more pictures from the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi on Easter. May this day further happiness and harmony in society.”

After the Prime Minister visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on the occasion of Easter, Archbishop of Delhi Archdiocese, Rev Anil J Couto said that this was the first time a Prime Minister has ever visited this church and so it was a happy moment.

Talking to a news agency, Archbishop, Rev Anil J Couto said, “This was the first time a Prime Minister has ever visited this Church so it was a happy moment. He lit a candle and offered prayers. We also gave him a gift. He planted a sapling also.”

PM Modi offered prayers at the church and also joined the church’s Prayer Mass held as part of the festival.

Earlier, Fr. Francis Swaminathan of the church added that the Prime Minister visiting the church in itself is a big message.

“We understand that the Prime Minister cares about this community, which is a big deal for us. The Prime Minister not just says “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he is also moving forward with his principle. We think that we will always get his support and he will move ahead by taking all the castes together,” added Swaminathan.

He further said: “Easter festival has special importance in Christianity, this festival is celebrated on the third day of Good Friday, which we celebrate as the resurrection of Lord Jesus when Jesus Christ sacrificed his life on Good Friday. He rose again on the third day, on Easter Sunday. On this day Prayer Mass is organized in the church, and a large number of followers associated with Christianity reach the church to pray and remember Lord Jesus. This is a very special day in the Sai religion which we celebrate.”

Swaminathan also said that Lord Jesus had sacrificed himself only to get rid of our sins so that people could come on the right path and then on the third day he was resurrected which proved that God had sent him only for us.