PM Modi visits iconic mosque in Brunei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque at Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei.

The PM was received by Brunei’s Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin. Brunei’s Minister of Health Dato Dr. Haji Mohammad Isham was also in attendance. A gathering of Indian community members were also present to greet the PM.

The mosque is named after Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the 28th Sultan of Brunei (father of the current Sultan, who also initiated its construction), and was completed in 1958.

”Went to the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei,” the PM wrote on X later.