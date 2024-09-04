India, Brunei call for rules-based system for peace

India and Brunei have supported adherence to a rules-based international system to ensure peace and development, and agreed to strengthen cooperation at various regional and multilateral fora such as ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum, Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and United Nations (UN).

This was stated in a Joint Statement released at the end of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Brunei Darussalam, which concluded on Wednesday.

Modi undertook the visit at the invitation of Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This was the Prime Minister’s first visit as well as the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei Darussalam.

During their talks, the two leaders agreed to work together for enhanced multilateralism reflective of contemporary realities.

They reiterated their commitment to work closely together in mutually beneficial areas to further strengthen the ASEAN – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Joint Statement said “Both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, as well as respecting freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce, consistent with international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.”

The two leaders also urged all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

Both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called upon states to repudiate it. They underlined that no country should allow territory under their control to be used for terrorism; no country should harbour terrorists and resolved to work together to bring perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice.

Recognizing terrorism and transnational organized crime linkages, both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in this regard. Both sides agreed to work together at the UN and other multilateral fora to combat terrorism.

Both leaders agreed on the urgent need to address climate change and enhance efforts in mitigating the adverse impacts from this rising challenge, in accordance with international climate objectives, such as the Paris Agreement.

The Sultan of Brunei appreciated India’s initiative in establishing the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Global Bio-fuel Alliance (GBA). He also appreciated India’s support for Brunei Darussalam’s efforts in hosting the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change.

The Prime Minister welcomed Brunei Darussalam’s continued participation in the Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS). This Indian-led initiative aims to bring countries of the Global South together under a common platform to share their perspectives and priorities across a whole range of issues.

The two leaders held discussions for enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues including defence, connectivity, trade and investment, energy including renewables, space, ICT, health and pharmaceuticals, education and capacity building, culture, tourism, youth and people-to-people exchanges, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.