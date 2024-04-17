PM Modi urges ‘Ram bhakts’ to become witness to Surya Tilak event, shares video link

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, teeming with surge of devotees since early morning hours of Wednesday, witnessed a grand spectacle this afternoon as ‘Surya Tilak’ was performed on Ram Lalla.

The three-minute-long phenomenon took many devotees by surprise as they made a beeline for the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to his X account, has urged the Ram bhakts across the globe to become part of this mesmerising event and watch the stunning ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram.

He also shared the live streaming link of the event, shared by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, showcasing the first Surya Tilak of Lord Ram inside the ‘garbha griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram temple.

“This is the first Ram Navami after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla. Also, this is the first Surya Tilak of Lord Ram. So, I urge all the ‘Ram bhakts’ to become witness to the rare spectacle inside the grand Ram Temple,” PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also shared his picture of watching live streaming of the mesmerising event, while onboard, returning from a public rally in Assam’s Nalbari.

He termed the experience as ‘blissful and highly satisfying’ and said, “The Surya Tilak and the spiritual energy emanating from it, will embolden the pledge for Viksit Bharat mission.”

The three-minute Surya Tilak or Surya Abhishek was performed inside the garbha griha of Ram Temple, where the Sun’s rays were made to fall directly on the forehead of the deity. After this, aarti was also performed amid the blowing of conch bells.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi also shared a video titled ‘Raamkaaj se Rashtraraaj’.

Sharing the video on his X account, he said, “Lord Ram is the spiritual belief of the country, Lord Ram is the ‘aadhar’ of nation.”

The two-minute-long video, which has gone viral, showcases PM Modi’s thoughts on Lord Ram and how the beliefs and teachings of Lord Ram can form the foundation for ‘Ram Rajya’.

The Ram Temple Trust has made special arrangements on the occasion of Ram Navami and also extended the timings for darshan.

Devotees started queuing up at the temple gates as early as 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

An earlier estimate said that more than 20 lakh Ram bhakts are likely to visit the grand Ram Temple on Ram Navami.