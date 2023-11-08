PM Modi urges people to buy local products this Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to buy local products this Diwali to celebrate India’s entrepreneurial and creative spirit.

He also shared a link on which people can post selfies with such products or their makers on the NaMO application.

“This Diwali, let us celebrate India’s entrepreneurial and creative spirit with Vocal for Local threads on NaMo app. narendramodi.in/vocal4local. Buy products which have been made locally and then post a selfie with the product or the maker on the NaMo App. Invite your friends and family to join your thread and spread the spirit of positivity,” he said on X.

“Let us use the power of digital media to support local talent, encourage the creativity of fellow Indians and keep our traditions thriving,” he added.

Modi has been a strong votary of “Vocal for Local”. He recently modified the slogan by adding global to its objective.

“Shouldn’t locally-made products reach the global markets? For this, you first have to be vocal for local, and then turn local into global. Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhanteras, Deepavali, and a lot of other festivals are going to come. I urge all citizens to buy local (products during this time),” he had said after inaugurating the first phase of an international convention centre “YashoBhoomi” in the national capital in September.

The ”Vocal for Local” movement has been gaining significant traction across the nation. Additionally, the prime minister has been encouraging the people to use UPI to make payments and post photographs with native goods on the NaMo App.