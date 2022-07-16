PM Modi unveils Bundelkhand E-Way of ‘Vikas’ and ‘Vishwas’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the Bundelkhand E-Way of ‘Vikas’ and ‘Vishwas’ along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Jalaun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kanpur on Saturday for his one-day visit to Uttar Pradesh and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at the airport.

About the Bundelkhand E-Way

The 296 km six-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore. The expressway would give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.

The Modi government has focused greatly on connectivity and infrastructure, officials said.

The budgetary allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever. This is a jump of over 550 percent when compared to the allocation of about Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14.

In the last seven years, the length of National Highways in the country has gone up by more than 50 percent from 91,287 km (as of April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km (as of December 31, 2021).

The foundation stone for the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months.

The expressway will go through seven districts and connect with Agra- Lucknow expressway.

Addressing Bundelkhand CM Yogi Adityanath said, “we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and this E-way is a big gift to the people of Bundelkhand as it will lead to economic growth, decrease crime, and help the youth to travel to Delhi for finding jobs.”

Adding further he said, ” I also thank PM Modi for initiating Arjun Sahayak Pariyojana which has solved the problem of drought by providing irrigation to 21 lakhs hector land. This will also solve the drinking water problem in the area.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the model of Bundelkhand E-Way.

The state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through 7 districts. The local economy will benefit tremendously due to it. There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth.

Tomorrow, 16th July is a special day for my sisters and brothers of the Bundelkhand region. At a programme in Jalaun district, the Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated. This project will boost the local economy and connectivity.

Invoking the Queen of Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai PM Modi said, “Uttar Pradesh has completely evolved under the Leadership of CM Yogi. The crime rate has decreased and law enforcement has developed. ”

He also highlighted the benefits of the E-way and said, ” The Bundelkhand E-Way will help in the modernization of agriculture with better connectivity. It will also boost development and self-employment and increase opportunities in the area. ”