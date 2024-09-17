PM Modi turns nostalgic at tribal family’s hospitality, remembers mother on his Bday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday turned nostalgic and cherished the fond memory of his late mother while taking a sweet recipe at the house of a tribal woman.

He shared his experience at a public meeting in Bhubaneswar after taking part in the Grih Pravesh of a tribal family earlier in the day at a slum settlement in Odisha’s capital city. The tribal family was the recipient of Centre-funded Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban).

“I took part in the Grih Pravesh of a tribal family. As I ate khiri (a sweet recipe made from milk, rice and sugar), my mother trailed back to my memory. When my mother was alive, I always sought her blessing on my birthday. My mother used to feed me with ‘gur’. Now I have no mother, but now a tribal mother showered me with a birthday blessing by giving me ‘khiri”, he narrated in the public meeting.

”I can never forget happiness and the satisfaction on their faces. This experience, this feeling is worth the treasures of my entire life. This happiness as a result of change coming in the lives of the poor, dalit, deprived and tribal society gives me the energy to work harder”, Prime Minister Modi said narrating the hospitality he enjoyed at the tribal house.