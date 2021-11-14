PM Modi transfers over Rs 700 cr to beneficiaries in Tripura to construct pucca houses

Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Tripura were among those present. The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries.
The Prime Minister, also interacted with Anita Kuki Debbarma of Dhalai Tripura, and asked her about her life and livelihood, and told her to construct a strong and remarkable house as, soon, she will have a pucca house. The Prime Minister told her that ever since this government came into power, the welfare of the poor and tribal section has been its highest priority. Schemes like Eklavya schools, Van produce related schemes are planned and implemented on the ground. He exhorted the beneficiary to give her children an education.
Modi asked Soma Majumdar from Sepahijala about her experience of benefiting from the scheme. He also asked how her life would improve after getting a new pucca house. She said her dream of having a pucca house was fulfilled because of the scheme and it would be a major help during the monsoon. Midi urged her to spend the installments only on the construction of her house. He said the aim of his government was to make the beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme without any hassle or middleman.
The Prime Minister enquired from Samiran Nath from North Tripura whether he was aware of the benefits he would get along with the installments under PMAY-G for construction. He criticized the earlier system wherein beneficiaries were not able to get any benefits without giving bribes.
Interacting with Kadar Biya from South Tripura, the Prime Minister asked whether she knew how much she would get as installments under this scheme. He complimented the State Chief Minister and his team for working expeditiously and said that “whether it is Biplab Kumar Deb Ji’s Government or Modi Government, rules are not allowed to become hindrances for the welfare of the citizens. He also expressed happiness that, to the extent possible, the houses under PMAY are in the name of women.”
In his address to the gathering, the Prime Minister said today’s event is an indication of coming great days and hope for Tripura. He emphasized that Biplab Deb Ji’s government in the state and the government at the centre are committed to taking the progress of the state forward.
Talking about the long-prevailing neglect of the region, the Prime Minister said, “The overall development of the country was seen piecemeal and was viewed through a political lens. Therefore, our Northeast felt neglected.” He stressed: “But today the development of the country is seen with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Development is now considered synonymous with unity-integrity of the country”, he added.
Talking about the increasing ease of living, the Prime Minister said, earlier, the common man had to make rounds of government offices for each and every work, but now the government itself comes to the people to provide all the services and facilities. “Earlier, government employees used to worry about getting paid on time, now they are getting the benefit of 7th Pay Commission”, he added.
The Prime Minister said in the history of the country’s freedom struggle the tribal fighters of Northeast and other parts of the country have sacrificed their lives for the country.
“To honor this tradition, the country is working relentlessly to carry forward this legacy. In this series, the country has taken another big decision during the Amrit Mahotsav. The country will now celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda every year on 15 November as Tribal Gaurav Diwas. The day will gain equal importance in the national iconography as 2 October – Ahimsa Divas, 31 October Unity day, 26 January Republic day, Ram Navmi, Krishna Ashtami etc. The day will not only be a day to pay tribute to the contribution of the Adivasi Samaj but will also emerge as a symbol of a harmonious society”, the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Modi further said that the region’s huge potential will be unleashed by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity. He expressed confidence that work being done in the region will take the country to new heights of growth.