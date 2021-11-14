PM Modi transfers over Rs 700 cr to beneficiaries in Tripura to construct pucca houses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first installment of over Rs 700 crore for more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-G) for constricting pucca houses.

Releasing the fund virtually in the presence of the State Chief Minister, the Prime Minister said it would give a new impetus to the dreams if Tripura and showed the sincerity in the Bjp’s double engine government to the development of the North-Eastern State.

“Today the first installment given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has given a new impetus to the dreams of Tripura.The double engine government is engaged in the development of Tripura with full force and sincerity.”

Modi said unnecessary rules had not been allowed to create hindrances for the welfare of the citizens. “Earlier our rivers from the northern and western parts of the country used to come to the east, but the Ganges of development used to stop before reaching here…Today the development of the country is seen with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Development is now considered synonymous with unity-integrity of the country,” Modi said.

Earlier, more than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Through the Prime Minister’s intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for Tripura. This has enabled a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kutcha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house, according to a PMO note.