PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, Gujarat to launch key projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on 27-28 July to launch various schemes and the lay foundation stone for key projects.

On 27 July, the PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation development projects in a public programme in Sikar, Rajasthan. He will then reach Rajkot, Gujarat where he will undertake a walkthrough of Rajkot International Airport.

Thereafter, the prime minister will inaugurate various development projects at Race Course Ground in Rajkot. On 28 July, he will inaugurate SemiconIndia 2023 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

In a significant move benefiting farmers, Modi will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation. PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs. From information on agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, implements) to testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers, to information regarding various government schemes, PMKSKs are envisaged to become a reliable support system for farmers in the country. They will also ensure regular capacity building of fertiliser retailers at block/district level outlets.

He will launch Urea Gold – a new variety of urea that is coated with Sulphur. The introduction of Sulphur Coated Urea will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil. This innovative fertiliser is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, improves nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reduces consumption of fertiliser, and enhances crop quality.

During the programme, the PM will launch the onboarding of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ONDC empowers FPOs with direct access to digital marketing, online payment, Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-consumer transactions, and encourages local value addition, catalysing growth of logistics in rural areas.

In a step that will showcase yet another example of commitment of the prime minister towards welfare of farmers, the 14th instalment amount of about Rs. 17,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

Rajasthan will witness a major expansion in health infrastructure as the PM will inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

Medical colleges are being established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/ referral hospitals”. The five medical colleges inaugurated by the PM have been developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 1400 crore, while the seven medical colleges whose foundation stone will be laid will be built at a cumulative cost of Rs 2275 crore.

Until 2014, there were only 10 medical colleges in the State of Rajasthan. Through dedicated efforts of the Central government, the number of medical colleges in the state has grown to 35, which is a 250 per cent increase. Establishment of these 12 new medical colleges would increase the number of MBBS seats in the state from 1,750 to 6,275 seats in 2013-14, which would be a 258 per centincrease.

Further, the PM will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur which will benefit the tribal population residing in these districts. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri, Jodhpur during the programme.

In Rajkot, the PM’s vision to improve air connectivity across the country will get a fillip with the development of a new International Airport in Rajkot. The Greenfield Airport has been developed in a total land area of more than 2500 acres and at a cost of more than Rs 1400 crore. The new airport has an amalgamation of modern technology and sustainable features. The terminal building is GRIHA -4 compliant (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) and the New Terminal Building (NITB) is equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, skylights, LED Lighting, Low Heat Gain Glazing etc.

Rajkot’s cultural vibrancy has inspired the design of the terminal of the airport and it will depict art forms from Lippan art to Dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors. The airport will be an epitome of the local architectural heritage and will reflect the cultural glory of art and dance forms of Kathiawar region of Gujarat. The new airport in Rajkot will contribute not only towards development of the local automobile industry of Rajkot but will also encourage trade, tourism, education and industrial sectors throughout Gujarat. The PM will also inaugurate development projects worth over Rs. 860 crore.

In Gandhinagar, Modi will inaugurate SemiconIndia 2023 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on 28th July. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. The theme of the conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’. It aims to bring together global leaders from industry, academia and research institutions.