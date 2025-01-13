PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Jan 15, dedicate 3 warships to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Mumbai on Wednesday to dedicate three warships to the nation as well as inaugurate an ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai, BJP sources said.

On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghshir to the Indian Navy at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard at around 10:30 am on January 15. Later on Wednesday, he is scheduled to inaugurate an ISKCON temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, they said.

The commissioning of three major naval combat ships will be a major step forward in India’s vision to become a global leader in defence production and maritime security. INS Surat, the fourth and best-in-class P15B guided missile destroyer, is one of the largest and most advanced destroyers in the world.

It is 75% indigenous in terms of material and is equipped with sophisticated weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A stealth frigate class, is being built by the Warship Design Department of the Indian Navy and features superior survivability and stealth features which reflect the modern era of indigenous frigates. INS Waghshir, which is the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene project.It has been built in collaboration with the French Naval Group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate ISKCON’s Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple project, at Kharghar, in Navi Mumbai during this visit. Spread over nine acres, the project includes temples of several deities, a centre for Vedic education, a proposed museum, an auditorium as well as a medical treatment centre.

The aim of the Vedic education centre is to promote universal brotherhood, peace and harmony, sources said.