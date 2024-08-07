PM Modi to visit landslide-hit areas in Wayanad on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the landslide-hit Wayanad on Saturday. He will arrive at the Kannur International Airport in a special flight and then head to Wayanad in a helicopter.

According to reports, PM Modi will take stock of the situation in the landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas in Wayanad. After visiting the landslide-hit areas, the prime minister is expected to visit a few relief camps where over 10,000 people are currently sheltered.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are expected to accompany PM Modi after his arrival in Kannur.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) team has reportedly arrived in the state to oversee security arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the visit.

Meanwhile, the toll from the Wayanad landslide disaster on Wednesday rose to 413, with 152 people still missing.