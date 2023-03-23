PM Modi to visit Karnataka on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Saturday to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Chikkaballapur and inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro.

In an initiative that will help students to avail new opportunities and provide accessible and affordable healthcare in this region, the PM will inaugurate the SMSIMSR which has been established by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur.

Situated in a rural area and established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare, the SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care free of cost- to all. The institute will start functioning in the academic year 2023.

The PM has had a special focus on the development of world-class urban mobility infrastructure across the country. In line with this, the 13.71 km stretch from Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project under Bangalore Metro Phase 2, will be inaugurated by the PM at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4250 crore, the inauguration of this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing the ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city.