PM Modi to visit J&K Friday, will inaugurate several development projects including Chenab Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, his office said in a release Wednesday.

“In line with his commitment to boost rail infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge and visit the bridge deck at around 11 AM. Thereafter, he will visit and inaugurate the Anji bridge,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

During his day-long schedule, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Anji Bridge and will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra including the 272 km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link(USBRL) project.

The USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back.

He will also lay the foundation stone of road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters.

Also, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in the Reasi district, contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.