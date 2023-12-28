PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Saturday; inaugurate airport, trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains and inaugurate the newly-built Ayodhya airport.

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday that Mr Modi will also participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the State.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for development of the Ram Temple city Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister’s vision is to develop modern world class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities, while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city.

In realisation of this vision, a new airport, new redeveloped railway station, new urban roads and other civic infrastructure is being inaugurated in the city. Besides, foundation stones of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya.

The Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The facade of the Terminal Building reflects the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. Its interiors are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

The terminal building of the Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA-5 star ratings.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

The Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls. The station building will be ‘accessible for all’ and be a ‘IGBC certified green station building’.

During the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station programme, the Prime Minister will flag off a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country, the Amrit Bharat Express. The Amrit Bharat train is an LHB push-pull train with non air-conditioned coaches.

This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration. It provides improved facilities for rail passengers like beautiful and attractive designed seats, better luggage rack, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holder, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others. Mr Modi will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Trains.

The two new Amrit Bharat trains to be inaugurated are Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

The six new Vande Bharat Trains to be inaugurated include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

Mr Modi will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region.

To enhance accessibility to the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir, the Prime Minister will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya — Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

He will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a number of projects that will strengthen the civic infrastructure and beautify the public places in and around Ayodhya.

Among the projects are conservation and beautification of four historical entrance gates in Ayodhya; new concrete ghats between Guptar Ghat and Rajghat and rehabilitation of pre-built ghats; development and beautification of tourist facilities from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat; construction of a visitor gallery for Deepotsav and other fairs at Ram Ki Paidi; strengthening and renovation of pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.