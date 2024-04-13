BJP to release its manifesto for LS polls on Sunday

The BJP will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday at the party headquarters here in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The party’s manifesto, known as the “Sankalp Patra,” will be launched in presence of PM Narendra Modi on April 14,” a party official said on Saturday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda will also be present during the launch of the manifesto, the party sources said.

According to the party sources, the BJP’s manifesto will focus on development, a prosperous India, women, youth, the poor, and farmers. The party pledges to fulfil only those promises that are achievable. The theme of the manifesto will be “Modi’s Guarantee: Developed India 2047,” with a focus on cultural nationalism.

The BJP formed the Election Manifesto Committee, comprising 27 members. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was appointed as the chairman of this panel. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the convenor, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal was made the co-convenor. Apart from them, 24 people were included in this committee as members.

The manifesto committee, chaired by the Defence Minister, has already held two meetings. The BJP has received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.