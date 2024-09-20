PM Modi to participate in ‘National PM Vishwakarma Programme’ in Wardha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Wardha in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Friday to participate in the ‘National PM Vishwakarma Programme’. The event, marking one year of progress made under the scheme (Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma), will witness PM Modi issuing certificates and releasing loans to the beneficiaries.

Symbolising the tangible support extended to artisans under this Scheme, PM Modi will also distribute credit under the PM Vishwakarma to 18 beneficiaries in 18 trades.

As a tribute to their legacy and enduring contribution to society, the Prime Minister will release a commemorative stamp dedicated to marking one year of progress under PM Vishwakarma which aims at improving the quality as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that ‘Vishwakarmas’ are integrated into the domestic and global value chains, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency.

The Central government had approved setting up of 7 PM MITRA Parks for the Textile industry. PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. According to officials, the facilities will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure and attract large scale investment including foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Maharashtra government’s “Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre” scheme.

The scheme envisages setting up skill development training centres at renowned colleges across the state to provide training to youth aged 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities. Around 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training each year.

Further, PM Modi will also launch “Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme”. Under the scheme, early-stage support will be given to women-led startups in Maharashtra.