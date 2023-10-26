PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Indian Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Indian Mobile Congress, 2023 at Bharat Mandapam here on Friday and distribute 100 5G use case labs to educational institutions across the country.

These case labs have been developed as part of the 100 5G labs initiative which seeks to encourage development of 5G applications meeting India’s unique needs as well as global demands, a press release said on Thursday.

The initiative will foster innovation across socio-economic sectors like education, agriculture, health, power and transportation, and propel the country into the forefront of the usage of 5G technology.

It is also a pivotal step for building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the country. More importantly, the initiative is a step towards development of indigenous telecom technology which is critical for national security, it said.

The Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia and will deliberate from October 27 to 29. Over one lakh participants from 22 countries, including about 5,000 CEO-level delegates, 230 exhibitors, 400 start-ups, and other stakeholders, are expected to attend the event.

The event will also act as a platform to highlight India’s incredible advancements in telecommunications and technology, bring forth significant announcements and provide an opportunity to start-ups to display their innovative products and solutions.

With its theme ‘Global Digital Innovation’, IMC 2023 will aim to strengthen India’s position as a developer, manufacturer, and exporter of key cutting-edge technologies, the release said.

The three-day congress will highlight technologies such as 5G, 6G and artificial intelligence (AI), and discuss issues pertaining to semiconductor industry, green technology, cyber-security, among others.

“This year, IMC is introducing a start-up programme ‘Aspire’. It will foster connections between start-ups, investors, and established businesses with an aim to catalyse fresh entrepreneurial initiatives and collaborations,” it added.