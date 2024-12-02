PM Modi to grace Assam Investor Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in 2025

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss key developmental issues concerning the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and witness the Mega Jhumur Performance, scheduled for February 2025.

“Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri

@narendramodi Ji’s guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace,” Sarma wrote on a microblogging site X.

The Prime Minister, known for his active encouragement of regional cultural and economic initiatives, graciously accepted the invitation, marking a major boost to Assam’s efforts in attracting investments and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

The Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit aims to position the state as a hub for industrial growth and infrastructure development is slated to take place in February next year, while the Mega Jhumur Performance will highlight Assam’s vibrant tribal and folk traditions, particularly the dance form cherished by the tea garden communities.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s continued support and guidance, emphasising how such events align with Assam’s vision for inclusive growth and cultural preservation.