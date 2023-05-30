PM Modi to address public meeting in Ajmer tomorrow

On the completion of nine years of his tenure as prime minister, Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Ajmer tomorrow afternoon. The meeting is being organised by the BJP’s Rajasthan unit in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls in the state later this year.

Huge domes are being erected on an area of four lakh square feet with 74 blocks for the audience at Kayad Virshramsthali near Ajmer, a BJP media coordinator, Pankaj Joshi, said on Tuesday.

About one km-long ‘Yojna Gallery’ is created at the entry point of the dome where all entrants will have a look at the BJP government’s nine years of progress and development. Based on the theme of ‘Seva, Sushashan and Garib Kalyan’, the BJP-led NDA Government’s national schemes and beneficiaries’ data would be displayed on both sides of the wall at the gallery.

Among others, the schemes titled Shramyogi Mandhan Yojna, Agnipath, Atal Pension Yojna, Sukanya Samradhi Yojna, Kaushal Vikas Yojna, PM Ujjawala Yojna, Mudra Yojna, MSME, and glorious Sriram Mandir Nirman, and new Sansad Bhawan’s inauguration will be the main attraction for the visitors.

As per the schedule, the PM will arrive directly at Ajmer and address the meeting that is likely to be attended by over 2 lakh party workers, senior leaders, Union ministers, Rajasthan’s MPs and MLAs. BJP State President C P Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Pradesh Sangathan Mantri Chandrashekhar are already camping in the Dargah city to monitor the preparations minute to minute.

In view of the assembly polls in Rajasthan in December, BJP plans to cover party workers, leaders, MLAs and MPs from 10 adjoining districts of Ajmer covering 8 Lok Sabha and 45 assembly constituencies.

It is still not clear whether the PM will visit the Brahma Temple in Pushkar to pay obeisance, the coordinator said.

Earlier, the prime minister had a number of party events in Rajasthan including public meetings at Abu Road, Dausa after laying foundation stone and dedicate roads projects, flag off Vande Bharat train via video conference in Jaipur, attended Gurjar’s Bhagwan Shree Devnarayan Mahotsav at Malseri Dungri in Bhilwara district, and addressed the rally at Mangarh Dham in tribal belt of Banswara district in 10 months.