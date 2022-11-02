PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022

PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022, a Global Investors Meet of the state, today at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

According to an official press release, the meeting intends to attract future investors and set up development agenda for the following decade. The three-day programme, which is starting from November 2 will go on till November 4 in Bengaluru. The event would witness more than 80 speaker sessions. The speakers comprise of some of the top industry leaders like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar.

Other than this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would also run parallelly, as per the official statement.

There would be country sessions in the event too, which would be hosted by the partner countries – France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. These events are aimed to bring in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries.

As per the official expectations, this global scale of the event will give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world as well.