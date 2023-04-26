Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » PM Modi to address closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam today

PM Modi to address closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam today

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam takes forward this vision by celebrating the shared culture and heritage between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | April 26, 2023 8:13 am

Prime Miinister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam today via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the genesis of the programme lies in the vision of PM Modi of promoting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through initiatives which bring out and help rediscover the age-old links between people in different parts of the country. With this in mind, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organised earlier. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam takes forward this vision by celebrating the shared culture and heritage between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Centuries ago, many people migrated to Tamil Nadu from the Saurashtra region. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam provided an opportunity for Saurashtrian Tamils to reconnect with their roots, said the PMO statement.

The 10-day confluence saw more than 3000 Saurashtrian Tamils come to Somnath on a special train. The programme began on April 17, with its closing ceremony now being held on April 26 at Somnath.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

SAD leaders, workers to gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
US President Joe Biden to participate in G7 and Quad meets in May
PM Modi inaugurates NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute in Silvassa