Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday supported the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal comments over the farmers’ protest who urged the leaders of the farmers’ unions continue dialogue and find an amicable solution.

Yesterday, both the ministers held a press conference, a day after farmers refused to agree with the government’s demands.

Tomar had said that the way of dialogue has not been broken yet and the government has given proposals to them. “We urge union leaders to consider the proposal and start the next round of talks,” he said.

The ministers maintained that the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities Amendment Act 2020 are the biggest agricultural reforms in the country so far.

The reforms will provide the farmers with market freedom, encourage entrepreneurship, give access to technology and transform agriculture, they said.

Supporting their views, PM in a tweet said, “My colleagues in the cabinet have talked in details about the farmers’ crisis, please do listen.”

मंत्रिमंडल के मेरे दो सहयोगी नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर जी और पीयूष गोयल जी ने नए कृषि कानूनों और किसानों की मांगों को लेकर विस्तार से बात की है। इसे जरूर सुनें-https://t.co/B9GwPf5i3K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2020

The government is ready to give assurance on MSP and procurement and the existing system for procurement of crops on MSP (minimum support price) will continue. The government has said that provisions will be made in the legislation to ensure a level playing field in transactions inside and outside the existing APMC mandis, the ministers said.

As per the proposals given to amend the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, there will be similar market fee and cess inside and outside the existing APMC mandis, imposed by the states. Also, there will be provision of registration of traders operating outside the APMC mandis. Presently, the law provides resolution of disputes between farmers and traders at the SDM level, but the government has said that a provision will be made that will provide for appeal in civil courts.

Goyal also outlined the various suggestions that have been given to the farmers in a proposal to address their concerns about the farm laws.

(With inputs from IANS)