PM Modi speaks to Iran President on West Asia situation, Israel-Hamas conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday talked to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi over phone and exchanged views on the difficult situation in the West Asia region and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Modi expressed deep concern at the terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives. He reiterated India’s longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

President Raisi shared his assessment of the situation. Both leaders emphasised on the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability.

The leaders also reviewed and positively assessed progress in multifaceted bilateral cooperation. They welcomed focus and priority accorded to Chabahar port in Iran for improving regional connectivity, the PMO said.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch given the shared interest in regional peace, security and stability.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his Iranian counterpart H Amir-Abdollahian and discussed the grave situation in West Asia and concern of the international community. He had conveyed the importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch.