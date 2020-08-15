The Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) will be gifting a new rendition of the national song Vande Mataram on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

The song has been composed by 100 leading music composer.

“MCAI celebrates the #IndependenceDay2020 with a new version of VANDE MATARAM; Creation-Collaboration-Contribution-Celebration by Top 100 Composers of India showing their solidarity for for New #AtmaNirbharBharat,” said Somesh Mathur, who co-produced the song, in a tweet.

The song is composed by Aashish Rego with lyrics by Vipin Mishra and co-produced by Somesh Mathur and Justin-Uday duo.

PM Modi shared the video on Twitter saying, “Vande Mataram! A passionate and soulful tribute to our great nation, by a group of artists and film personalities. Do watch…”