PM Modi responds to Trudeau’s congratulatory message, calls for mutual understanding and respect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to the congratulatory post of his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and thanked him for his wishes. Modi said that India looks forward to working with Canada, based on mutual understanding and respect for each others’ concerns.

“Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns,” Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Last week, Trudeau congratulated Modi for his coalition’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that Ottawa stands ready to work with New Delhi to advance the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Advertisement

Trudeau also mentioned “human rights” and “rule of law” – two key issues he has been stressing on ever since diplomatic tensions arose between India and Canada over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.” – Trudeau’s office quoted him as saying in a social media post.

Notebly, Trudeau last year levelled serious allegations against India that agents of the country’s government were involved in the killing of Nijjar.

The allegations in the absence of any concrete evidence triggered a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada, with New Delhi asking some of the Canadian diplomats to leave the country.