PM Modi recounts Sitaram Kesri episode to attack Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, mounted a scathing attack on the Congress when he recounted the Sitaram Kesri episode to target the party on the reservation issue.

“Today the Congress is talking about the Constitution and reservation but what did they do when they were in power? They imposed the Emergency and tried to stifle the Constitution. The Congress party which today claims to protect reservation, had insulted Sitaram Kesri, an OBC leader, when he was Congress president. Do you know that Sonia’s men entered the Congress office and locked up Kesri in the bathroom and then threw him out to make Sonia the party president,” he said at a rally in Basti district.

He asked people to teach a lesson to the Congress and also the Samajwadi Party which gave a bad reputation to Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister further asked people not to waste their votes on the INDIA bloc.

“You will be wasting your vote if you vote for the INDIA bloc. A vote for the BJP is a guarantee to form a strong government. I am going to do more work so that you all get the ‘punya’ of it. You should vote for Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the statements of the INDIA bloc leaders clearly displayed their depression and despair.

“Today you can see all NDA leaders on stage with me but have you ever seen all INDIA leaders together? They come together only for photo opportunities,” he said.

He further asserted that those standing in the blazing sun to hear him will not be disappointed because he will work harder to ensure development.

Referring to opposition allegations, the Prime Minister said that “Pakistan is ‘pasht’ (low spirits) but its sympathisers in Congress and SP are trying to create fear in people. Today, when India talks, the world listens, and we are going up in all spheres.”

Basti goes to the polls on May 25.