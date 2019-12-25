Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tribute former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary on Wednesday at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.

Several other BJP leaders and Union Ministers including senior BJP leader LK Advani, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Manoj Tiwari and HS Puri also paid tribute to the late PM.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to the Vajpayee.

A prayer meeting was also organized at the memorial on the occasion.

“The words of Vajpayee were powerful, but his silence had even more power. He had an amazing power of knowing when he should turn mute and when he should speak,” PM Modi said in a video message on the occasion.

“The life of Atalji was based on ideology and principles. There was no fascination of power in his life. Under his leadership, the country saw good governance,” Amit Shah tweeted.

Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seated on the chair of Prime Minster for the first time in 1998 or 13 days. Later, with majority, he headed the NDA government in the centre from 1999 to 2004.

He died in August 2018 due to illness.