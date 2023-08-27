Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again praised Uttar Pradesh on his radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He particularly praised the daughters of the state who won medals in G-20 Quiz, Varanasi Milk Group and World University Games in Varanasi.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme live at his official residence and thanked Prime Minister Modi by tweeting.

In the programme, PM Modi said that the participation of 1.25 lakh students from 800 schools in the G-20 quiz held in Varanasi has created a new world record.

Referring to the Varanasi Milk Group, he said that this group is working on joint management to increase the income of our milk producers and cattle herders. This indicates the white revolution in Purvanchal. Also in the program, he praised the progress of Uttar Pradesh winning medals in archery in the World University Games and 20 km walk. PM also talked to Pragati and Priyanka who was part of the archery and race walk team. The PM learned about the experience of both the players and congratulated them.

CM Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for mentioning topics related to Uttar Pradesh in the Mann Ki Baat programme. He said in a X thread that “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the world record made by the participation of 1.25 lakh students from 800 schools in the G-20 Quiz held in Varanasi today in Mann Ki Baat program.This interest of the new generation towards G-20 events and their participation in them is a reflection of the development of the country. Hearty congratulations to the Prime Minister”.

In the second post, CM Yogi said that “Pragati and Priyanka, the daughters of the state who won medals in the World University Games while glorifying Maa Bharti on the global stage, are the pride of the countryMillions of youth will be inspired by the mention of these daughters in the Mann Ki Baat program by respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hearty thanks Prime Minister!

After this, CM Yogi thanked PM Modi for appreciating the Varanasi Milk Group and tweeted that “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh has provided new heights to the dairy sectorThe Prime Minister’s mention in the Mann Ki Baat program through the ‘Varanasi Milk Union’, the prosperity in the lives of the Annadata farmers of Varanasi and surrounding areas and the continuous increase in their income is proof of this.”