PM Modi and PM Boris Johnson witness the exchange of agreements between India and UK

On Friday morning, during the second day of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson said that the relationship between the two nations is now stronger than before. The UK Prime Minister landed in India on Thursday on a two-day visit in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Both held detailed talks with an aim to further expand cooperation in areas of defence, trade and clean energy.

During the talks, PM Boris Johnson said that they will provide India with the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft and support the country’s requirements for new technology to respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

“Discussion held on global developments. We insisted on dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem”, PM Modi said after the India-UK bilateral talks.

In a statement, the British High Commission said that the UK will issue an Open General Export Licence (OGEL) to India to cut the delivery period for defence procurement. “The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty. The UK’s partnership with India is a beacon in these stormy seas.”

As reported by ANI, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks were held on the defense sector, trade, climate & energy. Talks also hold on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region.”

“We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India’s National Hydrogen Mission…We stressed a free, open, inclusive & rules-based Indo-Pacific region.”

“We have had wonderful talks today & have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times,” said British PM Boris Johnson in his speech today in Delhi as reported by ANI on Twitter.

He continued by saying, “Shared interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open & rule-based. Agree to combat threats on air, space & maritime. Taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our relationship.”

“The UK is creating an India specific open general export license reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defense procurement.”

He further added, “Since last year, the threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further, therefore it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free,” said British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi.” Taking about Indian successful vaccination drive, he acclaimed, “I have the Indian jab (COVID19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India.”

On Thursday, PM Boris has already decided to discuss ‘difficult issues’ at the meeting, including ‘Jahangirpuri violence’ in the National Capital. “We always raise the difficult issues, of course, we do, but the fact is that India is a country of 1.35 billion people and it is democratic, it’s the world’s largest democracy,” he said to the reporters during a visit to a new bulldozer factory in Gujarat.

The UK PM Boris also met Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Sharing a photo of the meeting on Twitter, Adani wrote: “Honoured to host Boris Johnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with a focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies.” He also visited a JCB factory with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.