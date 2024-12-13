PM Modi performs Kumbhabhishek of Kumbh Kalash at Sangam Nose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Triveni Sangam and wished for the successful organization of the Mahakumbh starting from January 13.

During this, after Triveni puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed Kumbhabhishek of Kumbh Kalash. The Kumbh Kalash which Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshiped is studded with gems.

Priest Deepu Tiwari, who had come to worship Ganga, informed that the Prayagraj Fair Authority has also placed mango leaf and coconut in this Kumbh Kalash made of Ashtadhatu decorated with pearls to make it into an nectar-like Kalash.

Along with this, soil from cowsheds and pilgrimage places was kept in it. Ganga water, Pancharatna, Durba, betel nut and turmeric were also kept in it. This Kumbh Kalash is being sent to the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met sages and saints before Triveni puja.

Secretary Mahant Jamuna Puri, who participated in the program of meeting the PM on behalf of Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani, said that after the Triveni puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the sages and saints of all the Akharas.

“PM asked about everyone’s well-being and prayed for the all-round development of the nation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced all the saints to PM,” he said.

Acharya Devendra Singh Shastri, Secretary of Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara, who participated in the program, said that the Prime Minister met the saints and asked everyone to bless them so that the fair becomes divine and grand. Saints also blessed PM.