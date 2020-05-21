Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi.”

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 during an election campaign in Sriperumbudur village of Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The backdrop of the assassination was the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord which was orchestrated by Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister. The LTTE force was worried about Rajiv Gandhi coming back in power as it would have led to their downfall and curb on their movement.

Rajiv Gandhi in his election rallies had promised to resolve the Sri Lankan Tamils issue when elected back to power.

In 1987, when Gandhi was in power, he had signed the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord and Indian soldiers were dispatched to Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF).