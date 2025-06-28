PM Modi Pays Tribute to Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj on Centenary Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday addressed the Centenary Celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, highlighting the revered Jain spiritual leader’s contributions to society and his legacy.

“India is the world’s most ancient living civilization, our country has endured for thousands of years because its ideas, philosophical thought, and worldview are eternal,” the Prime Minister said, emphasizing the importance of carrying forward Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj’s work for the welfare of society and the nation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering the Prime Minister remarked that the nation is witnessing a momentous occasion in India’s spiritual tradition.

Advertisement

Highlighting the sanctity of the centenary celebrations of Acharya Shri Vidyanand Ji Muniraj, the Prime Minister stated that this event, imbued with the immortal inspiration of the revered Acharya, is creating an extraordinary and uplifting atmosphere.

“India is a nation defined by service and guided by humanity… India’s spirit of service is unconditional—beyond self-interest and inspired by selflessness,” he said asserting: “Our government has granted Prakrit the status of a ‘classical language’… We are running a campaign to digitize India’s ancient manuscripts.”

“All our efforts will be in the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidhari’, with the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas,’” he reasserted.

Extending his greetings to all attendees and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be present at the event, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of carrying forward Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj’s work for the welfare of society and the nation.

He also reiterated nine resolutions, including conserving water, promoting natural farming, and helping the poor, and expressed confidence that citizens would reinforce the teachings of Acharya Shri Vidyanand Ji Muniraj by working on these resolutions.