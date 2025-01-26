PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial, proceeds for R-Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country, at the National War Memorial, marking the beginning of the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he reached at the National War Memorial to pay heartfelt tribute to our heroes.

Leading the ceremony, PM Modi laid wreath at the National War Memorial as the country remembered its bravehearts.

Following the wreath-laying, Commander Amit Rathi leading the Inter-Services guard comprising of 21 inner guards along with 06 buglers, gave command for Salami Shastra, following which, the command for the Shok Shashtra was given.

The mesmerising sound of ‘Last Post’ filled the air as officers in uniform saluted in reverence and everyone observed a two-minute silence to honour the departed soldiers.

The silence ended by the buglers sounding the ‘Rouse’, which traditionally signals the end of a two-minute remembrance.

The ceremony was concluded by the Guard Commander as he ordered Salami Shastra.

PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will proceed to the saluting dais to continue the grandeur of this Republic Day celebration.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central government highlighting ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, will participate in the parade this year.

Petals will be showered by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

The Marching contingent of Indonesia’s Military Academy will also take part in the parade, consisting of 152 members and 190 members in the military band.

The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 75 years of the Constitution being in effect.