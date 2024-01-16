PM Modi offers prayers at Veerabhadra temple in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. It’s a place that holds special significance in the Ramayana.

The Prime Minister chose a traditional attire on his visit to the temple.

Mr Modi is on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on 16 and 17 January.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister visited Lepakshi just six days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to Ramayana, Lepakshi is the place where Jatayu, after having been grievously wounded by Ravan, who was abducting Ma Sita, fell. The dying Jatayu told Lord Rama that Ma Sita was indeed taken south by Ravan. He was then granted Moksha by Lord Ram.

The visit to Lepakshi comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik. A few days ago, PM Modi had visited Panchvati, situated on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik. He offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and heard verses relating to Ayodhya “aagman” of Bhagwan Ram from the Ramayana in Marathi.