PM Modi offers condolences over loss of life in Taiwan earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to the severe earthquakes in Taiwan and shared the grief of the bereaved families, wishing speedy recovery to the injured.

In a post on ‘X’, he said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it.”

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter Scale struck off its east coast on Wednesday morning. A tsunami warning was issued for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands in Japan following a powerful earthquake in Taiwan, which was later downgraded.

According to central and local government officials in Taiwan, nine people have died and 821 people were injured due to the earthquake. As many as 127 people were feared trapped. Television news coverage showed high-rise buildings under construction shaking and getting damaged.