PM Modi meets national award winning teachers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with teachers who have been conferred National Teachers Awards at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The teachers shared their teaching experiences with the Prime Minister and spoke about their interesting techniques to make learning more appealing. The teachers also shared examples of social work being done by them along with their regular teaching work.

The Prime Minister commended their dedication to the craft of teaching and the remarkable zeal they have displayed over the years, which has been recognized through the Awards.

Mr Modi discussed with them the impact of the National Education Policy and spoke about the significance of attaining education in one’s mother tongue.

He suggested that the teachers can teach local folklore to students in different languages, so that the students can learn multiple languages and also get exposure to the vibrant culture of India.

The Prime Minister said that the teachers can take their students on educational tours to explore India’s diversity, which will aid their learning and also help them get to know about their country in a holistic manner. He added that this will boost tourism and give a fillip to the local economy as well.

The Prime Minister suggested that the awardee teachers should connect with each other through social media and share their best practices so that everyone can learn, adapt and benefit from such practices.

He said that teachers are rendering a very important service to the nation and the responsibility of preparing today’s youth for Viksit Bharat rests on them.

President Droupadi Murmu honoured 82 teachers from across the country with National Teachers Awards on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day on Thursday.

The National Teachers Awards celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who have not only improved the quality of the education sector but also enriched the lives of their students.

Of the total awards this year, 50 teachers were selected by the Department of School Education & Literacy, 16 teachers by the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.