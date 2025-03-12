PM Modi, Mauritius PM hold bilateral meet, sign 8 MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narenfdra Modi and his counterpart in Mauritius Navin Chandra Ramgoolam held a bilateral meet on Wednesday and signed eight MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties.

Addressing a press meet with PM Ramgoolam in Port Louis, PM Modi said, “Be it the Global South, the Indian Ocean, or the African continent, Mauritius is our important partner. Ten years ago, the foundation stone of Vision SAGAR – ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ was laid here in Mauritius. We have come up with SAGAR vision for the stability and prosperity of this entire region. For Global South our vision will be – MAHASAGAR-Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions’.”

Advertisement

Under this, he noted that trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and mutual security for a shared future will be included.

Advertisement

PM Modi said, “Today, Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam and I decided to give the India-Mauritius partnership the status of ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’. We decided that India will cooperate in building the new Parliament building in Mauritius. This will be a gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy.”

India and Mauritius signed eight MoUs today to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including banking, trade, security, and governance.

On behalf of the 140 crore Indians, he congratulated the people of Mauritius on their national day.

”It is my good fortune that I again got a chance to be here on the national day of Mauritius. India and Mauritius are connected not just by the Indian Ocean but by shared culture and values…We are each other’s partners on the path of economic and social progress,” he said.

Earlier, PM Modi, in a tweet, said he met Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, MP and Leader of the Opposition. ”We had a constructive exchange of views on aspects relating to boosting India-Mauritius friendship,” he posted. They had fruitful deliberations on further strengthening the India-Mauritius friendship. He also had a good meeting with the former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Mr Modi has been conferred The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, the island nation’s highest civilian honour.

PM Modi extended greetings on the National Day of Mauritius.

”National Day wishes to the people of Mauritius. Looking forward to today’s programmes, including taking part in the celebrations,” the PM posted..

PM Modi called on Mauritius President Gokhool at the State House on the first day of his two-day visit to the island nation. Mr Modi noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest for the second time.

In a special gesture, the Prime Minister handed over Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cards to President Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool.

Prime Minister Modi and Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool vowed to further deepen the special and close ties between their two countries.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Mauritius aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and the island nation.