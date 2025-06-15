PM Modi made it clear to Pak, terror won’t go unpunished: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narnedra Modi has made it clear to Pakistan that acts of terrorism won’t go unpunished.

During a public gathering in UP’s Lucknow on Sunday, the minister castigated Congress for not being able to curb terrorist attacks during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014. “Terrorist attacks would take place every day under Congress rule, in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Delhi, and don’t even mention Kashmir,” he added.

Pakistan tried to attack India thrice during PM Modi’s rule. When they tried in Uri, they were met with a surgical strike. After Pulwama, they were met with an air strike, and after Pahalgam, the headquarters of terrorists were razed to the ground with Operation Sindoor, he recounted.

“PM Modi sent out a message that India’s blood is not meant to be shed, and whoever dares to do so would be punished,” Shah said while addressing the function.

On the issue of Naxalism, Shah recounted how the presence of Naxalism shrunk from 11 states to just three districts in 11 years of Modi rule. “In the 11 years, the government has made the country a safer place to live in by confining Naxalism, which was prevalent in 11 states of the country to three districts. Don’t forget my words: by March 31, 2026, the country will be free from Naxalism,” he said.

Meanwhile, security forces in Chhattisgarh have been carrying out multiple operations, killing many Naxal leaders in the recent past. The two most high-profile Naxal leaders were neutralised, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and Polit Bureau member Basavaraju alias Gaganna.

According to government data, there has been a 53 per cent drop in the incidents of Naxal violence over the last ten years between 2014 and 2024, compared to the decade before.