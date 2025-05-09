PM Modi, LoP Rahul congratulate Pope Leo XIV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Pope Leo XIV who has been elected as the next pope, saying his leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service.

In a post on X, he said, “I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service. India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values.”

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also congratulated Cardinal Robert Prevost, on his election as the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV. May his leadership foster peace, compassion, and service to humanity. My best wishes to the global Catholic community on this joyous occasion,” Gandhi said in a post on social media.

A papal conclave on Thursday chose America-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost to be the next pope. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV. A papal conclave is a gathering of the College of Cardinals that appoints the Bishop of Rome, also known as the pope. Catholics consider the pope to be the apostolic successor of Saint Peter and the earthly head of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo is the first pontiff to have been born in the US. He is also a citizen of Peru, where he has spent much of his life.

He was elected leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics on the second day of the conclave, by 133 red-robed cardinals who were sequestered in the Sistine Chapel.