PM Modi likely to take oath for third term on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for his third successive term in office at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6 pm on Sunday, 9th June.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by foreign dignitaries, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Earlier, there was speculation of the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government taking place on Saturday. Political circles on Thursday maintained the ceremony would take place on Sunday, although there was no official confirmation of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly-elected MPs in the Central Hall of old Parliament House building on Friday.

The Bangladesh prime minister will arrive in India on Friday for the swearing-in ceremony and is also expected to hold important consultations with Mr Modi.

The Nepal prime minister had a telephonic conversation with Mr Modi, who extended an invitation to him to attend the ceremony. Mr Dahal confirmed his attendance.

Known as ‘Prachanda’, PM Dahal was among the world leaders who extended congratulated Mr Modi on Tuesday for the “electoral success” of the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu met President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday afternoon and submitted to her a copy of the notification containing names of the members elected to the House of the People (Lok Sabha) following the recent General Elections.

The notification was issued in terms of the Section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The President congratulated the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners on the successful completion of the electoral process, the largest democratic exercise in human history.

On behalf of the entire country, she appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission, its officials and members of staff, other public officials who were involved in management and superintendence of the campaign and polling, and police and security personnel, Central and state, for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the people’s ballot and successfully completing a free and fair election.

Above all, she commended hundreds of millions of voters, who participated in the election process in such large numbers. This, the President noted, was entirely in keeping with the Constitution and India’s deep and unshakeable democratic traditions, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said.

Following the completion of the General Elections and declaration of the results, the Election Commission of India (ECI) lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), except in the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana where the Code continues to be in operation due to biennial/bye-elections to Legislative Councils.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a successive third term in office in the results of the Lok Sabha elections declared on 4th June.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leaders of the constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi later said that the NDA would work towards building a developed India.