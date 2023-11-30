PM Modi leaves for Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left here on Thursday evening for Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit to be held on Friday, saying the summit will provide an opportunity to the global community to review progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a path for future course on climate action.

”In keeping with our civilisational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development,” he said in a statement before his departure.

The PM noted that climate was high on India’s priority during its G20 presidency. The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development, he said, adding he looks forward to the COP-28 taking forward the consensus on these issues.

Mr Modi said that at the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation. ”It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development,” he added.

The PM said, ”India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother Earth.” He said he looks forward to joining special events including on climate finance, Green Credit initiative and LeadIT.

The PM said he will have have bilateral meetings with other leaders present at Dubai and discuss ways to accelerate global climate action.