PM Modi leading UN Yoga Day celebrations symbolises India’s growing strength: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters symbolises India’s growing strength and increasing relevance on the world stage.

“Our beloved PM will be leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters. This symbolises India’s growing strength, increasing relevance on the world stage,” Piyush Goyal said on the occasion of the ninth International Yoga Day. Reiterating Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s statement he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most loved leader of the world. This is an occasion for every Indian to celebrate and look forward to a glorious future.”

Earlier in March, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “most loved leader around the world.” Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, the Italian Premiere said, “The approval rating that Prime Minister Modi has reached, he is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that.”

Earlier today, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said, “I’m incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world.”

Speaking on PM Modi’s leadership role in making technology inclusive so that digital infrastructure can be created, Musk said, “I can say he (Modi) really wants to do the right things for India. He wants to be open, supportive of new companies and at the same time ensures that it accrues to India’s advantage which is..which is obviously that’s the job I’m saying. I am a fan of Modi.”

Reacting to this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Elon Musk’s praise for PM Narendra Modi and India’s business potential reveals a lot about the country’s leadership and about PM Modi himself.

“What Elon Musk said, reveals a lot about India’s leadership and PM. Big personalities across the world are also praising PM Modi now,” Thakur said.

The Prime Minister is presently on a state visit to the United States where he will be participating in a Yoga programme organised at the UN headquarters today.