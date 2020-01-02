Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru. There are five such institutes coming up in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

“I am satisfied that work was done sincerely on the suggestion of setting up 5 labs in the field of Advanced Technologies and today five such institutes are coming up in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai,” PM Modi said.

He assured the scientists in the country of full support from the government by saying, “As the Prime Minister of the country, I want to say that the government is ready to support the scientists and innovators of the country at every step.”

“India is among very few countries that has the capacity to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier,” he said.

As per the reports, each of these laboratories is working on a key advanced technology of importance to the development of futuristic defence systems.

The directors of these laboratories were selected independently by a committee chaired by Principal Scientific Advisor to Central government. To realise the goals of these laboratories, directors are empowered with financial and administrative authorities at par with any director of a DRDO laboratory.

“The impact of science and technology on defence systems remains undisputed. Edge in technology continues to define the directions of operational, tactical and strategic warfare paradigms,” DRDO said in a statement.

“The pace of innovation is such that today’s technology needs to be evaluated and its future potential ascertained with unimaginable immediacy,” it added.

DRDO further stated, “No longer can we wait to evaluate technology till maturity for implementation and then investment. Speed of assessment, rapid prototyping, pace of evaluation and focused development are necessary for us to remain relevant in the field of cutting edge technology.”